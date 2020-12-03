School principal shot and injured

HARIPUR: Unidentified gunmen shot and injured the principal of a state-run school here, police officials said on Wednesday.

They said that the Government Centennial Model School Principal, Basharat Khan, suffered a single bullet shot in the right jaw and was taken to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad. However, doctors said his condition was out of danger. The officials of the City Police Station quoted Basharat Khan’s wife as saying that they were travelling back home to Kahka village Tuesday evening when two persons riding a motorcycle approached their car near Adeel CNG Station and opened fire with a pistol on her husband, injuring him seriously. She said that she and her children remained unhurt.

The injured was shifted to the Trauma Centre, wherefrom the doctors referred him to the Ayub Medical Complex. The police registered a case against the unidentified culprits.

Meanwhile, teachers from different parts of the district staged a protest against the attack and demanded early arrest of the culprits. The protesters blocked the GT Road for some time and dispersed peacefully when the police assured them of arresting the attackers.