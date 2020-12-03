RDA to recycle rain, ablution water

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) along with a UNDP representative and imams of three major mosques have mulled over recycling rain and ablution water for reuse.

The imams represented Ghausia Masjid Bangash Colony, Sirajia Masjid Asghar Mall Scheme and Bilal Masjid Khayabane Sir Syed, says a press release.

Chairing the meeting, Chairman RDA Tariq Murtaza said after this initiative’s implementation, Rawalpindi will be the second city in the Punjab to introduce eco-friendly measures. The RDA has already started this work with the help of a Turkish NGO.

He said the project would be a bigger model of rainwater harvesting.

UNDP Research Officer Waqas Khan said in these three mosques they will do their best to help with the recycling of water and this project will be started immediately.

The rainwater collected will be used for ablution and use in wash rooms, while the ablution water will be used for watering plants and grass in the parks. The imams of the three mosques and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have agreed over the project.