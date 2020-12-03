JI welcomes Pak govt stand on Israel’s issue

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Senate Secretariat to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and comdemn expansionist designs of Israel and continuous development of Jews' settlements.

The resolution welcomed the categorical statement of the Pakistan government of not recognising Israel in the light of Quaid's stand. "This House demands that the Pakistan Government should not care for any external or internal pressure to recognise Israel," the resolution said. The resolution also condemned elements having soft corner for Israel and statements and programmes on electronic media in this connection. Senator Sirajul Haq also referred to the Quaid's interview to the BBC in which he condemned the decision of the United Nations regarding Israel while maintaining that justice demands that Pakistan should extend every possible support to the people of Palestine.

The resolution also pointed out that the acceptance of division of Palestine would invite a new confrontation in the region. The resolution also mentioned that the-then Pakistan Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan rejected billions of rupees assistance in return for accepting the existence of Israel. Senator Sirajul Haq also referred to the statements of Israeli leaders in which they said Pakistan was a real threat for them.