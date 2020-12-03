close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Minor girl’s death: Five doctors punished for negligence after 11 years

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has revoked licences of five doctors over medical negligence that allegedly led to the death of a three-year-old girl in Lahore.

A meeting of the PMC’s disciplinary committee held on November 30 ordered action against executive director of a private hospital Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Dr Sabir, Dr Sanaullah, Dr Mubeen and Dr Inamullah, almost 11 years after the death of the girl.

In 2009, Eman Malik had died at the hospital allegedly due to the negligence of the doctors. The minor’s father Aqeel Ahmed said he ran from pillar to post to get justice for his deceased daughter.

