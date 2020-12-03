Dispute with DC Mithi: Doctors, paramedics finally end boycott

SUKKUR: The doctors and paramedical staff of Mithi have ended their boycott of OPDs after the successful negotiations with the Divisional Commissioner, Mirpurkhas, Abdul Waheed Sheikh, over misbehaviour of deputy commissioner, Mithi.

Reports said the doctors and paramedics had gone on a shutter-down strike at all the district hospitals in Mithi, including basic healthcare unit, rural healthcare centre and district headquarters hospital over the attitude of the Deputy Commissioner Mithi Muhammad Nawaz Sohu. The doctors and paramedics had also taken out rallies and staged a sit-in in front of the hospitals after boycotting the OPDs. The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) representatives also accused the DC Mithi of misbehaving with the doctors.

Meanwhile, the residents have come out in support of the deputy commissioner Mithi and claimed that the behaviour was justified, as he rightly took action against the doctors. The divisional commissioner Mirpurkhas, DG health, district health officer (DHO), representative of PMA and others concerned have met to settle down the issue. Reports said the PMA and the divisional commissioner have agreed to address all the grievances of doctors and paramedical staff and it was decided that the deputy commissioner Mithi would visit the doctors and say sorry for his misbehaviour.