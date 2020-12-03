Six Covid-19 patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Six coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, on Wednesday.

According to the hospital officials, Shahina Bibi, 55, of Khanewal, Shagufta Jabeen, 65, Mujahid Raza, 63, and Manzoor Hussein, 70, all from Multan, Jamil Akhtar, 66, of Kot Addu, Bashir Bibi, 72, of Dera Ghazi Khan died from coronavirus in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Talking to reporters, Dr Irfan, Nishtar Hospital spokesperson, said 65 positive for coronavirus patients, 47 suspected and 50 having negative reports were admitted to the hospital. He said death toll has escalated to 84 in 32 days.

The district health authorities said tests of 1,563 people were conducted in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari districts during the last 24 hours. Reportedly, 64 out of 1,563 people were tested positive for coronavirus.

Some 928 tests were conducted at Multan Nishtar Hospital and 52 people were tested positive for the virus while results of 4, 753 tests were being awaited. Some 220 tests were conducted in Khanewal district.