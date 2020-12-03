PIMS protest continues

Islamabad : Doctors, nurses, paramedics, and employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued their strike against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance for the fourth consecutive day here Wednesday.

All outpatient departments of the capital’s leading tertiary care hospital, except for the Covid-19 wards and critical areas, remained closed for the entire day. No elective surgeries were held. The woes of patients, whose interests the protestors claim to be safeguarding, fell on deaf ears. Many patients who had traveled long distances in poor health returned home dejected, incurring unnecessary travel expenses with zero medical attention having been availed.

“Our protest will continue till withdrawal of the MTI Ordinance; no compromises will be made on this account,” the Chairman of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) Dr. Asfandyar Khan reiterated. The protestors rallied and marched from the administration block of PIMS up to the MCH Centre, raising slogan’s against the government. “Had MTI been the solution, patients from Khyber Pakhtunkwa would not be coming to PIMS,” Dr. Fazal-e-Rabi added.