Punjab Police to re-organise volunteers: IG

LAHORE : Punjab Police has decided to re-organise National Police Volunteers. This decision has been taken in a high level meeting at Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by the Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani and attended by Additional IG Establishment, Welfare and Finance Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Legal Jawad Dogar, DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf, DIG IT Waqas Nazir and AIG Finance Dr. Shehzad Asif along with other officers. Ghani asked for preparation of a new standing order within the limits of rules and ordinance for police national volunteers in which recruitment, uniform, rank and daily allowance/salary of national volunteers should be included with detailed instructions. He further said that electronic attendance of police national volunteers should be formulated in the new standing order and this task and relevant SOPs should be completed as soon as possible so that new recruitment of national volunteers could be completed in accordance with the newly-issued standing order in future. He said that the detailed record of National Police Volunteers serving in all the districts of the province should be integrated with the Central Human Resource Management Information System of Punjab Police. It should also be ensured that National Police Volunteers are being paid salary/daily allowance through banks.

He said that the National Police Volunteers across the province should perform their duties only in uniform as per the approved design and the circle officers should go out in the field from time to time to check the working of the national volunteers. He said that in addition to the emergency duties of religious and national festivals, National Police Volunteers should also be used for traffic control on busy highways and places, while police should also use national volunteers effectively during coronavirus SOPs and smart lockdown duties.

takes notice: The inspector general of police Punjab took notice of three murders and two rapes committed in four districts of Punjab on Wednesday.

The IG took notice of killing of two persons in Mughalpura firing incident and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore. He took notice of alleged rape of a mentally-deranged girl in Kamoke and sought a report from the RPO Gujranwala. He took notice of murder of a girl in Dhanola, Faisalabad, and directed the RPO Faisalabad to submit a report in this regard. He took notice of alleged gang-rape of a woman in Bhakkar and sought a report from the RPO Sargodha.