People not getting benefit of cut in sugar price

LAHORE : The provincial administration has failed to bring down the retail price of sugar despite the production of local sugar is in full swing and the ex-mill price of sugar has reduced to Rs77 to Rs79 per kg from Rs94 to Rs95 per kg.

The declining trend in the ex-mill price of sugar has started since the crushing season was kicked off across the Punjab by the mid November. The production of new sugar from South Punjab and Sindh sugar mills has been reaching the markets. All the sugar mills in the country are fully operational now. However, the provincial and district administration has least bothered to ensure the relief of the declining ex-mill price to the consumers as the retail prices are still ranging between Rs95 and Rs105 per kilogram in various areas of Lahore and different districts in the province.

Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal took ‘stern notice’ of this wide difference between the ex-mill and retail prices of sugar in a meeting of the Task Force on Price Control here on Wednesday. He gave 24 hours to the provincial administration for ending the wide gap between the ex-mill and retail price of sugar. He ordered sealing the shops selling sugar at the higher rate than the officially-fixed rate. He said that the administration should bring down the price of sugar within 24 hours. He said overcharging would not be tolerated.

The minister admitted that implementation of the officially-fixed rates was a serious concern. He said the administration should wake up from slumber and play its active role. He directed the authorities concerned to address the complaints of overcharging. The meeting was attended by the industry and commerce additional secretary and other officers concerned.