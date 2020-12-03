75 more fall prey to Covid-19 in Pakistan

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday recorded 75 more coronavirus deaths — the highest increase in fatalities in more than four months — as the government announced a “Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week” in a bid to check public indifference to safety measures.

It comes as active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan edged closer to the 50,000-mark (49,780) after 2,829 more people tested positive in a 24-hour-period, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data. At least 2,810 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 311 of who were on ventilators.

In Peshawar, a senior doctor died of Covid-19. Bannu’s Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Additional Director Dr Muhammad Farooq was infected with coronavirus a few weeks ago and was placed on ventilator at a private hospital in Peshawar. The Provincial Doctors Association said so far 25 doctors and 40 other health staff members have died of the coronavirus.

Back at the NCOC, the government announced observing “Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week” from December 5-12 with an aim to create awareness about the importance of coronavirus safety measures.

This was announced by Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan, at a joint press conference at the NCOC. Shah said provinces would also be asked to support the federal government’s efforts in implementing its strategies to contain the coronavirus and protect the country’s citizens from the disease and urged local authorities and citizens to “rigorously observe” the compliance week in their respective cities.

Dr Faisal said keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of Covid-19 in the country, especially in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate exposure to Covid-19.

He said there were reports of violations of SOPs in markets by citizens who fail to wear masks in public places. He asked the citizens to support the efforts of government in its fight against Covid-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalising the lives of citizens.

“If citizens fail to implement precautionary measures against the disease, there are chances of recurrence of virus which can lead to restriction on business activities. Any further closure of industry due to negligence will badly affect our social life,” he warned.

In a related development, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said the cabinet has approved initial funds to purchase a Covid-19 vaccine and it would provide it free of cost to citizens.

Talking to a private news channel, she said phase III clinical trials of a China-developed vaccine was under way, and said it would be likely become available in the second quarter of 2021. She gave assurances that the vaccine would be available in the market “once its efficacy is proved”.

She said vaccines on low or cheap rates would be available from 186 countries platform COVAX. Pakistan will also buy vaccines from the COVAX platform. “The whole world is booking vaccines, we are also in touch with everyone,” she added. “The COVAX platform will provide vaccine to 20 per cent of the country s population.”