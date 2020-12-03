PM okays new rules for civil servants’ internal accountability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved new rules aimed at enhancing efficiency of civil servants and for ensuring their transparent internal accountability.

Under the Civil Servants, (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 2020, plea bargain and voluntary return have been included in the definition of misconduct and such civil servants shall now be proceeded against.

The other features of the rules, issued by the PM Media Wing here on Wednesday, include the elimination of the tier of authorised officer to speed up the process.

The two-tier process – the authority and inquiry officer/committee will now resolve the issue of decision of disciplinary proceedings at lower level by awarding minor penalties by the authorised officer, without seeking approval of authority.

Timelines have been introduced at every step of the proceedings. For submission of response to charges to be from 10 to 14 days; time for completion by enquiry committee/officer to be 60 days, and the authority will decide the case within 30 days. Previously, no fixed timeframe was available to conclude proceedings.

To facilitate just decisions, opportunity of personal hearing shall now be provided by the authority/hearing officer. While procedural issues relating to provision of record, slackness on part of departmental representatives, suspension, proceedings against officers on deputation/leave/scholarship etc have been clearly provided.

The Establishment Division has been authorised to issue subsidiary instructions/ clarifications to avoid any delays. In case of multiple suspected officers in a single case, restriction of appointing a single inquiry officer has been imposed to ensure transparency and avoid different decisions in a single case.

In case of Pakistan Administrative Service/Police Service of Pakistan officers posted in provinces, a two-month timeline has been provided to chief secretary for submission of fact finding report, failing which the Establishment Division can proceed on its own.