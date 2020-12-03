Imran takes health insurance to GB, mocks Dar interview

Ag APP

GILGIT: As Prime Minister Imran Khan announced health insurance coverage for Gilgit-Baltistan, he took the opportunity to excoriate the opposition for holding rallies “to hide their corruption” and characterised their legal woes as “God’s curse” in his criticism of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s HARDtalk interview.

“The [stolen] public money is God’s curse,” Khan said, while addressing the newly sworn in members of Gilgit-Baltistan’s cabinet, a day after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) picked a chief minister for the territory.

“I have seen Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari facing [God’s] punishment by coming in and out of jails, moving to Saudi Arabia or London just to cover up their theft and corruption,” he remarked, saying it should be a cautionary tale for others.

Prime Minister Khan alleged Dar lied in his interview. “If you want to see stress, you should have seen Ishaq Dar’s face yesterday,” the Premier said to the grilling of the ex-finance minister by BBC host Stephen Sackur in an interview aired Tuesday. Khan said stress was the “root cause” of all major diseases like heart ailments and blood pressure.

He said despite having appointed a “crony” as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) head and signing the Charter of Democracy with a rival party, the “corruption scams of the PML-N were unearthed through the Panama papers”.

The Prime Minister said: “The corrupt people — as well as their children — have to tell lies throughout their lives just to cover up their theft.”

He added that for the very purpose, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was holding public gatherings despite a sharp Covid spike. He said the doctors and nurses were concerned over mounting pressure at hospitals but the PDM was adamant on holding public gatherings.

Earlier, he announced his plans for Gilgit-Baltistan, where he said the federal government would immediately launch work on granting it provisional provincial status so its uplift could be on par with other provinces. He added that an exclusive committee would be tasked to work out formalities for the provisional provincial status so it could meet the longstanding demand of the people.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and newly elected Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed.

After national anthem and recitation of the Quran, the GB governor administered oath to the 12-member cabinet. Among the newly sworn-in cabinet members were Obaidullah Baig and Raja Muhammad Zakria Khan Maqpoon as senior ministers, and 10 ministers including Fatehullah Khan, Javed Ali Manwa, Muhammad Kazim, Wazir Muhammad Salim, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Raja Muhammad Azam Khan, Haji Shah Baig, Haji Gulbar Khan, Mushtaq Hussain and Haji Abdul Hameed.

The Prime Minister, while congratulating the new GB government, hoped they would set new precedents and standards of public service there to win the people’s hearts as well as their prayers.

He vowed that the PTI government would put the GB region on a course of development, and it would change the people’s lives altogether through multiple projects in tourism, power, economic and health projects.

Reiterating his vision of Medina state model for Pakistan by uplifting the poor, he announced plans to launch his Ehsaas Programme in GB, as well as giving Sehat Insaf Card of Rs1 million health insurance cover to the entire GB population. The Prime Minister said his government’s another major focus would be the exploitation of immense tourism potential of GB, which attracts a large number of local and foreign tourists, particularly in the summers.

He said the government would extend easy loans to the people to build guest rooms to accommodate tourists and help build the economy on which the federal government would give the chief minister updates.

Moreover, he said the federal government was also in talks with an Austrian company, which specialises in developing skiing resorts, which had shown interest in GB observing that the area could host skiing games for an extended time due to the prolonged snow cover there, unlike other regions. “In such a case, tourism would also flourish even in the winter season,” he added.

The Prime Minister said a 250-bed hospital in Skardu would be completed soon that would be further expanded as per local requirements. He said considering huge potential in GB, two hydro power plants were in progress, two more were in the pipeline and another two had been approved for total power generation of 300MW to meet the needs of the entirety of GB. Besides those, micro hydel power stations would also be installed in villages on the model of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added. The Prime Minister said as the area was connected with China and an important part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a special economic zone would also be developed there.