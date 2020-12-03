close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Trump floats idea of 2024 WH run

Washington: Donald Trump -- who finds himself more and more isolated, with his quixotic quest to overturn Joe Biden´s election victory squashed at every turn -- is openly musing about a second run at the US presidency in 2024.

"It´s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I´ll see you in four years," he told guests at a White House Christmas party on Wednesday.

