Trump floats idea of 2024 WH run

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Donald Trump -- who finds himself more and more isolated, with his quixotic quest to overturn Joe Biden´s election victory squashed at every turn -- is openly musing about a second run at the US presidency in 2024.
"It´s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I´ll see you in four years," he told guests at a White House Christmas party on Wednesday.