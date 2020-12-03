close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
AFP
December 3, 2020

Suspect in custody after killed shoppers in Germany

AFP
December 3, 2020

Trier, Germany: A 51-year-old man suspected of killing five people including a baby as his car tore through a busy shopping street in the German city of Trier has been remanded in police custody, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The prosecutors had said the suspect, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident on Tuesday afternoon, could be placed in psychiatric care.

But a judge ruled on Wednesday that he should be placed in custody, though no details were given of a possible motive.

The suspect, a native of the quaint city of Trier in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state, is accused of five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder, the judge said.

