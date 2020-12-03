close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
AFP
December 3, 2020

Crime gangs threaten Covid-19 vaccine campaigns, Interpol warns

World

AFP
December 3, 2020

LYON: Interpol on Wednesday warned authorities worldwide of the threat from organised crime groups during upcoming Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, including fake vaccines and the theft of supplies.

Distribution of three new coronavirus vaccines is set to begin soon and many people will be desperate to protect themselves as quickly as possible, offering ready targets for criminals.

"As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organisations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains," Juergen Stock, head of the global policing agency based in Lyon, France, said in a statement.

