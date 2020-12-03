close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
AFP
December 3, 2020

UN given ‘unimpeded’ aid access to Ethiopia’s Tigray

World

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia has granted the United Nations full access to deliver aid to the northern region of Tigray, following weeks of lobbying amid military operations there, according to an agreement seen on Wednesday by AFP.

The agreement, signed by Ethiopia’s peace minister, allows for "unimpeded, sustained and secure access for humanitarian personnel and services to vulnerable populations in [government]-administered areas in Tigray and bordering areas of Amhara and Afar regions".

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced military operations against leaders of Tigray’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), on November 4, saying they were in response to TPLF-organised attacks on federal army camps.

