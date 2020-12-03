Kiev records warmest autumn in 140 years

KIEV: Kiev this year experienced its warmest autumn in nearly 140 years, Ukraine’s central geophysical observatory said on Wednesday.

Average temperatures reached 11.6 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees Celsius above the norm, the observatory said in a statement. "Autumn in 2020 was the warmest since 1881," it said.

The warmest day of Ukraine’s autumn -- which ended on November 30 -- came on September 1, with temperatures reaching 34.7 degrees Celsius -- making it also the warmest day of the entire year.