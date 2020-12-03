Shaheens’ first four-day match against NZ A cancelled

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand Cricket has cancelled the first four-day game between Shaheens and NZ A following a request from Pakistan’s tour management to readjust the side match.

Shaheens were to play their first match against New Zealand A at Queenstown from December 10-13 while the second game is set from December 17-20 at Whangarei. Now there will be just one tour match between the two teams from December 17.

“The Pakistan team’s tour management requested NZC to readjust Shaheens’ first game because it felt that the players would not be able to play a match straight away after coming out of quarantine around December 8,” a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board told ‘The News’. “However, due to New Zealand’s domestic commitments, the management was told that it would be difficult to reschedule the match.”

Meanwhile, according to the update on Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, out of 54, a total of eight Pakistan cricket team members have tested positive following day one, three and six tests.

Of the eight positives, two have been deemed to be ‘historic’ (not infectious) and, as such, they are now observing the isolation period on the same floor as the other members of the squad who have tested negative.

After day nine (Thursday) tests, all those who will continue to return negative tests and subject to final approval from the New Zealand Health Ministry are expected to be able to train for the remainder of their time in the managed isolation.