Umam stages fightback to win National Junior U16 TT title

KARACHI: Highly talented international Umam Khawaja of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a remarkable fightback to win the National Junior Under-16 Table Tennis Championship title when he downed Ahmad from Punjab 3-2 in a gripping final at Peshawar.

Umam, declared the Pearl of Asia in 2016 Doha World Hopes programme, played his natural game to upstage his opponent.

After going 0-2 down against a boy being coached by a Chinese, Umam staged a superb fightback, taking the next three sets to lift the title. The set score was 9-11, 12-14, 17-15, 21-19, 18-16.

Saudi Arabia-based Ahmad kept taking tips from his Chinese coach on skype during the final.

The event was part of the Under-16 Games being organised by KP Sports Directorate.