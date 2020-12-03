Umam stages fightback to win National Junior U16 TT title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Highly talented international Umam Khawaja of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a remarkable fightback to win the National Junior Under-16 Table Tennis Championship title when he downed Ahmad from Punjab 3-2 in a gripping final at Peshawar.
Umam, declared the Pearl of Asia in 2016 Doha World Hopes programme, played his natural game to upstage his opponent.
After going 0-2 down against a boy being coached by a Chinese, Umam staged a superb fightback, taking the next three sets to lift the title. The set score was 9-11, 12-14, 17-15, 21-19, 18-16.
Saudi Arabia-based Ahmad kept taking tips from his Chinese coach on skype during the final.
The event was part of the Under-16 Games being organised by KP Sports Directorate.