Raza apologises, seeks reprieve

LAHORE: Pakistani spinner Raza Hasan apologised on Wednesday for violating the Covid-19 protocols.

Talking to reporters, he said he wanted to apologise to everyone. “I promise I will not repeat the mistake,” the left-arm spinner said.

The cricketer was sent home by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a breach of the pandemic protocols on Monday. He had left the bio-secure bubble without permission from the medical team and High Performance Department.

Following the violation, PCB decided to expel the bowler from the on-going Quaid-e-Azam trophy. He was playing for Northern Second XI team.

The 28-year-old added that he has made an appeal to PCB Director – High Performance Nadeem Khan to give him another chance to play in the current Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“I have made mistakes in the past too. The dope test came back positive. I am ashamed of my mistakes. Mistakes are made by human beings. I apologise to everyone, including the coaches and players,” he said.

Nadeem has said that he was disappointed that the player did not respect the protocols despite many awareness programmes. “It is sad and unfortunate that despite several reminders and educational programmes on the significance and importance of respecting and following Covid-19 protocols, Raza Hasan decided to take matters in his hand and overstepped the line,” he said in a PCB release.