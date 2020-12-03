Rasool tests negative for corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former captain of national hockey team Akhtar Rasool's corona test has now returned negative after he spent days in isolation.
According to family sources, Akhtar Rasool was shifted to a local hospital in Lahore last week after he tested positive for corona. Akhtar has thanked those who prayed for his recovery.