Thu Dec 03, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2020

Rasool tests negative for corona

Sports

Our Correspondent
December 3, 2020

LAHORE: Former captain of national hockey team Akhtar Rasool's corona test has now returned negative after he spent days in isolation.

According to family sources, Akhtar Rasool was shifted to a local hospital in Lahore last week after he tested positive for corona. Akhtar has thanked those who prayed for his recovery.

