Thu Dec 03, 2020
December 3, 2020

CAS reserves Akmal case decision

Sports

December 3, 2020

LAHORE: Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has reportedly reserved its decision on banned Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal’s appeal.

The hearing of Akmal’s case was held online the other day and lasted more than seven hours.

PCB filed an appeal against the reduction in Akmal’s ban whereas Akmal appealed for further reduction in his suspension.

Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, had reduced Akmal’s ban to 1 and a half years from 3 years. The cricketer was charged under Article 7.5.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

