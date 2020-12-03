PCB not retaining over-60 coaches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started relieving its coaches working under the High Performance Center.

According to sources, a plan is being implemented to give more opportunities to recently retired cricketers who have an understanding of modern cricket. Coaches over 60 years of age are not in the board's plan. Those former cricketers will be appointed who retired during the last couple of years.

The contracts of Tauseef Ahmed, Shaukat Mirza and Sheikh Mohammad Fahim expired on November 30. Tauseef and Shaukat are over 60.

Fahim, who was associated with regional women's cricket, is 48 but his contract was not extended as he did not meet the criteria in the performance review.

Some sources said that a total of 10 coaches were fired. They included Manzoor Elahi and four coaches working for women's cricket.