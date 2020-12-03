Master Paints, Barry's, Newage register victories

LAHORE: Master Paints, Barry's and Newage registered victories in the Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

Excellent eight-goal haul of Marcos Panelo steered Master Paints to a convincing 11-7 triumph in the first match of the day.

Both the teams fought well till the third chukker, but Master Paints made the difference in the fourth and last chukker to win the match in great style. Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Haye and Farooq Amin Sufi scored one goal each.

From the losing side, Guy Gibrat played well and fired in four goals while Mustafa Aziz, Shah Shamyl Alam and Abdul Rehman Monnoo struck one goal apiece.

The second match of the day proved to be thriller, where after a tough fight, Barry's succeeded in beating Remounts by a very close margin of 6-5 and also made their way to the semifinals. Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Oscar Trotz were the stars of the day for Barry's as they struck three goals each.

From the losing side, Kian Hall hammered a hat-trick while Jamie Le Hardy banged in a brace.

In the third and last match of the day, Newage Cables recorded a 7 1/2-6 victory against Platinum Homes. Edward Banner Eve's five-goal haul made the difference in the match. His teammates Alman Jalil Azam and Syed Aun Rizvi also played well and converted one goal each. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi struck four times and Agha Musa and Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck one goal apiece.