Kamran Ghulam hits ton to lift Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Balochistan

KARACHI: Kamran Ghulam hit a superb unbeaten century to rescue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Balochistan on the first day of their sixth round four-day fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the SBP Ground on Wednesday.

At one stage, KP were gasping at 64-5. Kamran slammed 130 not out to enable KP to reach 292-9 in 83.4 overs in their first innings. Kamran had struck 14 fours and two sixes in his fighting fifth century in his 26th first-class outing.

He added 95 runs for the sixth wicket stand with Rehan Afridi, who chipped in with a solid 58 off 91 balls, hammering seven fours. Kamran was also involved in a 65-run seventh wicket stand with skipper Khalid Usman, who managed 27 off 70 balls, clobbering three fours and one six. Khurram Shehzad (3-78) and Umaid Asif (3-69) bowled superbly. They were ably assisted by left-arm medium pacer Taj Wali who got 2-70 in 21 overs.

Meanwhile, here at the National Stadium, Usman Salahuddin (80) and Ali Zaryab (56) enabled holders Central Punjab to reach 232-5 in 87 overs in their first innings against Sindh.

Usman added 115 runs for the second wicket association with Zaryab to pave way for a solid total. Usman struck nine fours in his 168-ball patient feat. Zaryab struck five fours from 152 deliveries.

Saad Nasim made useful 44 off 50 deliveries, smacking three fours and two sixes. Mohammad Saad, a solid middle order batsman, hit 41 off 115 balls, smacking three fours.

Experienced fast bowler Tabish Khan bowled tightly, picking 2-28 in 15 overs. Mir Hamza, Mohammad Umar and Shahnawaz Dhani claimed one wicket each.

“The wicket was not easy to bat on in the first session as there was moisture. We had planned to go with survival mode till lunch. We had lost one wicket by lunch but then I and Usman Salahuddin shared a good partnership,” Central Punjab opener Ali Zaryab told a virtual news conference.

Sindh’s left-arm pacer Mir Hamza was happy with his bowlers performance. “It was definitely our day. Although we could not get more wickets but our bowlers bowled with tight line and length,” said Hamza, who has played one Test match for Pakistan.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Southern Punjab were folded for 285 in 86.3 overs in their first innings by Northern.

Umar Siddiq scored 89 off 203 balls, smacking nine fours. He added 143 runs for the fourth wicket association with Saif Badar (81) to enable his side to overcome early hiccups. Saif Badar, who has been superb with the bat this season, smashed ten fours and two sixes from 134 balls. Salman Ali Agha hit 53 off 57 deliveries, smacking six fours and one six.

Left-arm veteran pacer Sadaf Hussain was the pick of the bowlers with 3-45 in 15 overs. Right-arm rookie pacer Munir Riaz got 2-39 and spinner Nauman Ali snared 2-51.

Northern, in response, were six without loss in one over.