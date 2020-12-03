UBL wins award

KARACHI: The United Bank Limited (UBL) has been recognised as the “Bank of the Year 2020 - Pakistan” at the Banker Awards, a statement said on Wednesday.

The virtual awards ceremony was held today in London, it added.

The Banker, an affiliate of the Financial Times UK, is the world’s leading financial publication for the last 94 years.

The most prestigious title in the global banking industry, the Banker Awards recognise excellence in performance, adding customer value, innovation and leadership in the society, it said.

UBL has won the award, for the fourth time within a decade, on the back of its contribution, during extraordinary times, owing to the pandemic, in expanding the scope of financial services in Pakistan and spearheading innovation in the local banking industry. UBL has re-defined the way banking is done in Pakistan with several pioneering initiatives.