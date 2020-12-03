Gold rates up Rs1,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs1,600/tola to Rs110,800/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs1,372 to Rs94,993, it added.

In the international market, gold rates increased $30 to $1,831/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,028.80.