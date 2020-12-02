Ishaq Dar’s politics based on lies: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday criticised the PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar and said he exposed himself during the interview with a foreign news channel.

“What an embarrassment! Well earned humiliation,” Shibli Faraz said about the interview in a tweet. He said the politics of Ishaq Dar was based on lies.

He said the corrupt opposition was indulging in irresponsible activities and causing spread of coronavirus.

Shibli Faraz asked whether it was not foolish on the part of opposition to make fun of the life-threatening disease like coronavirus in the public meetings. He said the world was moving towards curfew and complete lockdown to save itself from coronavirus.

“Our opposition is blatantly violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and was inviting the virus,” he added.