LG, Islamabad mayor, cantt board polls: ECP makes important decisions

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday made important decisions on holding the local government, Islamabad mayor and cantonment board elections.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, decided to limit the National Voters Day event for awareness of public on importance of registration as voters due to the corona pandemic.

The meeting also discussed issues including official publication of figures of national census 2017, facts and figures of recently issued electoral rolls, holding of bye-election on vacant national and provincial assembly seats and use of electronic voting machine, biometric verification machine and i-voting in future election.