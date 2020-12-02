Fazl rules out talks with govt

MULTAN: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has convened party heads meeting on December 08 in Islamabad before the Lahore meeting to discuss and finalise the schedule to Islamabad long march.

Talking to journalists here on Tuesday, the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said no talks will be held with the government. He said the government was responsible for destroying the economy as the growth rate has depreciated to 1.5 percent in a year. He said the storm of inflation has made the lives of people miserable.

The Maulana said the government is promoting Israeli agenda and deeply involved in giving Palestine to Jews on one side, and giving Kashmir to Modi. He said the priorities of the government have changed.

The Maulana said former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani’s son was arrested on the front line. He said the rallies of PDM will continue.

Fazlur Rehman said the PDM party heads are meeting in Islamabad on December 08 in Islamabad to decide the schedule for the long march. He said the government writ has expired and Prime Minister Imran Khan is irrelevant to everything, and he is isolated from the whole process.

The Maulana also congratulated Yusuf Raza Gilani on holding a successful public meeting in Multan. He said the public meeting was held in spite of all obstacles.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Yusuf Raza Gilani and extended felicitation on hosting opposition public gathering successfully.

Media reports said Gilani criticised the government over halting the rally of the opposition parties. He said the government is now commenting on size of the rally after putting all sorts of hurdles.