Fuel loading for KANUPP-2 starts

ISLAMABAD: The fuel loading for newly built 1100 megawatt Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) Unit-2 has kick-started on Tuesday after seeking permission from Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

After fuel loading, different tests will be started to ensure safety and standards compliance on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) till March 2021 and then its operation will begin and its produced electricity will be connected to national grid. The per unit cost of electricity at Chashma Nuclear Power Plants stood at Rs11.16 and the cost of KANUPP Unit-2 will be hovering around Rs14 to Rs15 per unit, keeping in view estimated cost of newly constructed nuclear power plants. The K-3 project is expected to be completed after 10 months of completion of K-2.

The construction of two nuclear power plants, K-2 and K-3 based on Chinese ACP1000 concept started in August 2015 and May 2016, close to the KANUPP site in the outskirts of Karachi city. ACP1000 is a state-of-the-art, 1100MW, Gen-III design based on PWR. The units are scheduled to come online in 2020 and 2021. Both K-2 and K-3 are also under IAEA safeguard since March 2017.

According to Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) announcement, fuel loading for the newly built, 1100MW, Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) started on Tuesday, after obtaining fuel load permit from Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA). This was announced by the spokesperson of PAEC. The fuel loading was witnessed by DG SPD Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj, PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem, Member Power PAEC along with Chinese dignitaries and officials.

K-2 is 1100MW Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) based on the Chinese HPR-1000 technology, which is 3rd Generation Plant equipped with advanced safety features. The construction of K-2 Plant started on August 31, 2015 and its commercial operation will begin in April 2021, after undergoing several operational and safety tests. K-2 is one of the two 1100MW nuclear power plants being constructed at Karachi. The other plant, K-3 is expected to become operational by the end of 2021.

The completion of these nuclear power plants has remained largely on schedule, despite the difficult times due to COVID-19 pandemic, the statement concluded.