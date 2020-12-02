Barrister Khalid sworn in as GB chief minister

GILGIT: Barrister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Khan was Tuesday sworn in as the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister.

Governor Raja Jalal Hussain administered the oath.

Members of the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly and other high officials attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Khalid Khursheed was elected as the Chief Minister on Monday after grabbing 22 votes. He won the seat from GBLA-13 constituency in Nov 15 general election. The newly elected chief minister got his early education in Gilgit and then graduated from Faisalabad. He received a degree in law from London. Khursheed contested the elections in 2009 and 2015 as an independent candidate but lost. He joined PTI in 2018 and was elected as the party president for Diamer Division.