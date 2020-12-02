close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
X
Xinhua
December 2, 2020

China’s spacecraft lands on moon

National

X
Xinhua
December 2, 2020

BEIJING: An unmanned Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon Tuesday, state media reported, marking only the second time the country had successfully placed a probe on the lunar surface.

The Chang’e-5 spacecraft "landed on the near side of the moon late Tuesday," the report said, citing the China National Space Administration.

Latest News

More From Pakistan