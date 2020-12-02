Sindh teaching hospitals to run under management boards

SUKKUR: The Sindh government has announced to run all the provincial teaching hospitals through a management board.

The Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Shah, on Tuesday issued a notification to run all the teaching hospitals in Sindh under independent management boards. The hospitals include Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Civil Hospital Sukkur, Civil Hospital Khairpur, Medical College, LUMS Hospital, Jamshoro, Lyari General Hospital, Karachi, Chandka Medical College, Larkana, Civil Hospital, Larkana, Peoples Medical College, Civil Hospital, Nawabshah, Dr. Ruth Pfau Hospital, Karachi, and several other teaching hospitals. Under the management board, director finance would replace the account officers, besdies director administration/procurement to procure medicines and other items. The principals and vice chancellors of medical colleges and medical universities, medical superintendents of hospitals along with an area MPA would be members of the board.