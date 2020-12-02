Meeting held

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Techon­olgy Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday underlined the need for taking solid measures to complete the department’s ongoing developments timely.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review performance and progress on various ongoing projects of the department. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure that projects were being pursued in transparent and quality manner. He said that no compromise would be made on merit and reward and punishment policy would continue indiscriminately, the IT adviser added.

The meeting was attended by high officials of the department including secretary besides other relevant officials.