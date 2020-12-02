Opposition trying point-scoring on pandemic: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday urged all the opposition parties to set aside their political differences and be united with the government in fight against second wave of COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, Gill said the PML-N and PPP were playing the politics of hypocrisy to protect their personal interest, but the government would never give the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation to any corrupt opposition leader.

He said the government is not afraid of opposition rallies and categorically asking them to stay away from rallies due to the risk of corona spike. He said government would welcome constructive criticism of the opposition to improve the strategy in fight against coronavirus and for great national interest instead of facing undue negative criticism.

Gill said coronavirus was an international issue and not confined to Pakistan alone, adding that the government was making all out efforts to combat it at all levels before it becomes an difficult challenge.

He said the opposition tried point-scoring over the pandemic, adding that opposition parties should also take care of lives of the people while calling them for their public meetings.

He also said that no one else could hold such a large number of rallies like PTI did under the leadership of Imran Khan.