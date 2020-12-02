Jailed Sindh official alleges others for forgery in land record

KARACHI: Imprisoned in a NAB case of alleged land fraud, a senior officer of the Sindh government has complained to authorities about alleged scams in land records of Sindh by officials of his previous department by using his fake signatures.

Aftab Memon, former secretary, Land Utilization, Board of Revenue, presently confined at Adyala jail, Rawalpindi, in a NAB case of alleged land fraud and misuse of authority causing heavy loss to the national exchequer; wrote letters stating that as he was confined in jail for the last year, some of the employees of the Land Utilization Department used his counterfeit signatures for manipulation of land record.

He sent letters to chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), DG NAB Karachi, chief secretary Sindh, chairman Sindh Anti-Corruption, secretary Land Utilization, secretary Finance Sindh, governor State Bank of Pakistan, president National Bank of Pakistan and secretary Law Department Sindh.

Memon said he was in jail and some LU staff who according to him were well connected with influential land mafia with his fake signatures tempered with land record. He said the same group of employees previously issued many letters with his fake signatures when he was posted.

Memon had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau's Rawalpindi chapter in March 2019 in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of government land in favour of M/S Pink Residency and others by misusing of his authority. According to the NAB, the illegal act of Memon cost the national treasury a loss of more than Rs 800 million in terms of land value.