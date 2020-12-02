Court gives Indian govt three more weeks to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday gave another chance to Indian government to appoint lawyer for their spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and adjourned the hearing till January 14.

The court remarked it is our responsibility to ensure a fair trial in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Larger bench of IHC conducted the hearing on the government petition to appoint a lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it is our responsibility to ensure a fair trial in the Kulbhushan case. He asked the lawyer, representing the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, what is India’s stance in the case.

Indian HC lawyer, Barrister Shahnawaz, quoted the High Commission as saying that India’s External Affairs Ministry is holding meetings over the issue in Delhi.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan informed the bench that the government is willing to offer India consular access to Jadhav for the third time.

Barrister Shahnawaz said India is concerned over the detention of its national Muhammad Ismail in spite of completing his sentence.

To this, IHC chief justice remarked that the prisoner should be freed if there is no bar. The Attorney General replied that this offense pertains to Official Secrets Act.

Lawyer of Indian High Commission requested the court to give three-week time to Indian government to take decision to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till January 14.