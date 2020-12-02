PDM parties fighting to save politics of dynasties, says Sirajul Haq

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that there is no sign of improvement in economy till 2023 due to the incompetent government.

He was addressing a press conference at the JI South Punjab Media Centre here on Tuesday. JI senior leaders, including Liaqat Baloch, Dr Safdar Hashmi, Rao Zafar Iqbal and Kanwar Siddique, were also present.

JI ameer Sirajul Haq criticised the government for sabotaging the PDM rally in Multan, mass scale arrests, placing containers on roads and sealing the city.

The imposing ban on political activities and rallies was equal to dictatorship, he added.

The government was scared of political activities and adopting undemocratic tactics, he blamed.

He demanded immediate release of all arrested political workers. He said that PM Imran Khan had adopted an aggressive strategy against the PDM activists.

Responding to a query, he said that the JI was against the government, but the party was not a part of the PDM as the alliance was fighting to save the politics of dynasties.

He said that the JI had decided to launch an exclusive campaign for the creation of the South Punjab province. PM Imran Khan had promised to make the South Punjab province during his first 100 days of government, but he did not fulfill his promise.

He said that a joint meeting of the JI South Punjab office-bearers had been convened in Multan, which would make a strategy at tehsil and district levels for the creation of the South Punjab province.

Sirajul Haq said that the country needs free and fair elections more than anything and it seems the only way possible to put the country on the track and strengthen the democracy.