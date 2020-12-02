close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2020

25 political activists released

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Twenty-five activists of different political parties were released from central jail Bahawalpur on Tuesday. The activists were detained by police under 3-Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) allegedly to restrict their participation in the PDM Multan public meeting on November 30. DC Muzaffar Khan Sial has withdrawn the 3-MPO and all detainees had been released.

Latest News

More From Pakistan