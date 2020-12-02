25 political activists released

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Twenty-five activists of different political parties were released from central jail Bahawalpur on Tuesday. The activists were detained by police under 3-Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) allegedly to restrict their participation in the PDM Multan public meeting on November 30. DC Muzaffar Khan Sial has withdrawn the 3-MPO and all detainees had been released.