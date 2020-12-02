Liaqat Baloch asks Imran Khan to announce early polls

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has alleged that the government has become so frustrated with the growing resentment of the masses against its misrule that it has begun making false accusations against the JI.

Talking to the party delegations which called on him on Tuesday, he suggested the prime minister improve his governance instead of accusing political opponents of violations of the SOPs. Baloch demanded Imran Khan announce early elections.

He said the growing frustration among the PTI government ranks was evident from the abrupt surrender it had made before the opposition parties in Multan after seeing that the angry masses were following the call of the opposition leaderships.

He said the propaganda against the opposition parties especially the JI by the PTI ministers was misleading.