Governor Sarwar seeks political parties’ role in curbing polio virus

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has stressed on political parties to forget their differences and unite to beat polio in the country. He also called upon parents to cooperate with polio teams for their children’s health.

In his message to the media, the governor warned that polio virus was on the rise in Pakistan due to break in the campaigns following COVID-19.

The government was taking the threat seriously and started regular polio campaigns to wipe out the virus, he observed.

Earlier, a ceremony was organised by Punjab polio programme with the support of Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House.

Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases, the ceremony was held in the lawn of Governor’s House under strict SOPs. The participants in the ceremony unanimously called upon parents to vaccinate their children against polio regularly to ensure that theirs, and also the children of the community, were protected against the virus.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Capt (r) Usman Younis, Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ghumman and head of polio programme in Punjab Ms Sundas Irshad also participated in the ceremony.

Punjab governor, health minister and SACM administered drops to the children.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reminded the parents that battle against polio was ongoing so they should vaccinate their children from the teams if they wanted to protect their children from disability, she stressed.