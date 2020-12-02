Ombudsman compensates widow of Pakistan Post Office clerk

ISLAMABAD Due to intervention of the Federal Ombudsman, widow of deceased Post Office Clerk, Sajjad Mirza, received an amount of Rs2.2 million under PM Assistance Package. Late Sajjad Mirza was working as clerk in GPO Chakwal, who died in January, 2015 during service. Her widow requested Pakistan Post for release of Prime Minister Assistance Package, but department delayed the matter due to one or the other pretext.

She complained to the Federal Ombudsman for delay in release of PM Assistance Package to her. The matter was taken up with the Pakistan Post, which informed the Federal Ombudsman that matter is pending with the Finance Division and as soon as the matter is cleared from the ministry, the dues would be paid to her.

The Ombudsman directed Pakistan Post to clear all dues under PM Assistance Package within 30 days. The Implementation Wing of WMS vigorously pursued the case, hence Pakistan Post implemented the findings and released an amount of Rs2.2 million to the widow after five years.