close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 2, 2020

PHA to renovate historical places

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 2, 2020

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to enhance horticulture work at Shalimar Gardens, Tomb of Jahangir and other places to attract more tourists. The renovation of historical places was discussed during a meeting chaired by Chief Ministerâ€™s Adviser Asif Mahmood at PHA Headquarters Jilani Park.

Latest News

More From Pakistan