PHA to renovate historical places

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to enhance horticulture work at Shalimar Gardens, Tomb of Jahangir and other places to attract more tourists. The renovation of historical places was discussed during a meeting chaired by Chief Ministerâ€™s Adviser Asif Mahmood at PHA Headquarters Jilani Park.