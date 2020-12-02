Sikh Yatrees return to India

LAHORE: Some 602 Sikh Yatrees returned to India after celebrating 551th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak here. The officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) were present at Wagah. Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir Khan saw the Sikh yatrees off and presented them gifts. The Sikhs leader said they were going back with pleasant memories. The gurdwaras of Sikhs were secure in Pakistan. Sikhs would never forget the respect and love shown by Pakistanis, said the Sikh leader.