Attempt to abduct five-year-old boy foiled in Lahore

LAHORE: A shopkeeper foiled a bid to abduct a five-year-old boy in the Sanda Police area, Tuesday. The kidnapper took the child to a shop in the Sanda area and bought some things for the boy. The shopkeeper found the actions of kidnapper suspicious, caught him with the help of other shopkeepers and handed him over to the police.