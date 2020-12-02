World AIDS Day campaign: Drive to discourage use of syringes among drug users of Lahore launched

LAHORE: A campaign “No Syringe - Need Life” in connection with World AIDS Day was launched here Tuesday to discourage use of syringes among the injecting drug users (IDUs), who become major source of spreading hepatitis C and HIV/AIDS.

Sadia Sohail, chairperson of Standing Committee on Narcotics Excise and Narcotics Control Department, and Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign, inaugurated the campaign organised by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH), a project of YOCFAN, which found free syringe programme a major cause of promoting addiction and spreading diseases in the community.

There are 50 major areas in Lahore where injecting drug users, including women, can be found in large number, the speakers said. The areas include Garhi Shahu, Roshani Gate, Taxali Gate, Lalpul, Fatehgarh, Ali Park, Data Darbar area, Lorry Adda, Royal Park, Ravi Road, Lohari Gate, Bhatti Gate, Nasser Bagh, Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah, Railway Station, Chauburji Park, Nisbat Road, Laxmi Chowk and Bund Road.

Syed Zulfiqar said there were approximately 190,000 HIV/AIDS patients in Pakistan, according to UNAID Pakistan, while there are 6.7 million drug addicts in the country who are using hard and soft drugs other than liquor. “A large number of drug addicts are using drugs through syringes in the whole country,” he said, adding that the government should ban free needle exchange programme in the country.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said the total population of Lahore was 12 million, and there was thousands of drug addicts who were using hard and soft drugs at public places, like gardens and footpaths in different areas of the City. He said Lahore was still ranked second, after Karachi, where drug addiction was very high. He said in the recent years, the number of IDUs had increased in Lahore.

He said the government must announce the drugs policy at the provincial level in consultation with the stakeholders. “The government must ensure that all controlled drugs being sold at medical stores are given to consumers only on the prescription of a doctor,” he said, adding that the Health Department must check drug abuse through proper inspection.