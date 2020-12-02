Pak-China ties anchor for peace, stability in region and beyond: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised on Tuesday that Pakistan-China relations remain an anchor for peace and stability in the region and beyond, and that both countries may further deepen strategic communication and coordination to deal with the emerging challenges and threats.

He was talking to Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Defence General Wei Fenghe who called on him here. General Wei is leading a high-level delegation to Pakistan on a three-day official visit. His visit was aimed at further solidifying and expanding Pakistan-China ties.

Welcoming the Defence Minister’s visit to Pakistan, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges, even in the time of Covid-19. He stressed that the two countries were bound by “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” based on mutual trust, understanding and commonality of views.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan firmly adhered to One-China policy and supported Beijing on issues of its core national interest. General Wei Fenghe conveyed warm greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the Prime Minister and underscored the importance the Chinese leadership attached to relations with Pakistan. Khan warmly reciprocated the greetings and recalled his past meetings and exchanges with President Xi and Premier Li.

He appreciated China’s development model that had lifted millions of people out of poverty, and added Pakistan wished to emulate that example. He deeply praised China’s principled support on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019. He underlined the serious threat posed by RSS-BJP dispensation through belligerent actions, discriminatory measures against Indian minorities, and the harshest steps to curb all the freedoms of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He also appreciated China’s success in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic and thanked the government and people of China for extending solidarity and material support to Pakistan to manage the pandemic.

The Prime Minister underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was transformational and stressed that the economic and social impact of the CPEC on the region would be substantial and beneficial. Gen Wei Fenghe underlined that Pakistan was China’s close friend, good neighbour and ‘iron brother’. Underscoring the depth and breadth of China-Pakistan ties, he conveyed Chinese leadership’s firm commitment to further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a host of areas.

General Wei underlined that the South Asia and Arabian Sea Region needed peace, stability and economic development and lauded Pakistan’s efforts in advancing those goals. He maintained that both countries needed to make collective efforts to protect and promote their common interests.