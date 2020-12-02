Cabinet okays $150m for virus vaccine as cases top 400,000

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a grant of $150 million to procure Covid-19 vaccine, as infections surged past 400,000 after the country recorded more than 2,400 new cases and 67 deaths.

Healthcare workers and elderly people, who are most vulnerable to the virus, would be vaccinated in the first phase, said Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination while giving details of the cabinet’s decisions alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz.

For that purpose, Dr Sultan said, some companies had been shortlisted, contacted and initial conversation had been started with them. He said the cabinet approved the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) recommendation to allocate $150 million to acquire a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

The PM’s aide said the government would consider multiple factors before procuring a vaccine, which include the type of vaccine, its efficacy, safety, side effects, storage requirements, cost production capacity of the manufacturer and whether Pakistan had access to procure that vaccine.

Dr Sultan said the vaccine would be administered in stages. Frontline healthcare workers would be the first priority followed by elderly and at risk population, he said, adding other healthcare workers would also get the vaccine, while the common public would receive the vaccine in the third stage.

The development came as the data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday showed the virus claimed 67 more lives, raising the death toll to 8,091. With 2,458 new infections, the country’s total cases climbed to 400,482. There are 49,105 active Covid-19 cases in the country, of whom 2,165 are critically ill and 282 are on ventilators. At least 343,286 have recovered from the virus.

The historical case positivity rate stands at 7.2 per cent, while Tuesday’s rate was 6.0 per cent. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has the highest positivity rate at 14.5 per cent, Sindh is second with 10.1 per cent, and Balochistan third with 9.4 per cent. Islamabad reported 4.3 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.8 per cent, Punjab 3.5 per cent and Gilgit-Baltistan 2.6 per cent. In cities, the highest case positivity rate was observed in Mirpur with 20.62 per cent, followed by Peshawar at 19.58 per cent and Hyderabad at 19.03 per cent. Karachi recorded 13.9 per cent, Abbottabad 11.21 per cent, Multan 10.66 per cent and Rawalpindi 9.27 per cent.

With the Covid-19 pandemic progressively getting worse in Pakistan, the government has placed fresh restrictions across the country to prevent the spread of the virus during its second wave.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Peshawar imposed on Tuesday a smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

According to a notification, the lockdown began from 6pm on Tuesday. The sealed areas include sectors E-VI and N-IV of Hayatabad, University Town area bound by Circular Lane, Park Road and Old Jamrud Road, Hayatabad Industrial Estate, and Peshawar Cantt area.

No gatherings are allowed in these areas and congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people. All shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores will remain closed.