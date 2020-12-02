Two die as car hits shoppers in German city

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Frankfurt am Main: At least two people were killed and several injured when a car drove through a shopping street in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, police said, adding that the driver had been arrested. Police were not immediately able to say whether the SUV had deliberately targeted the pedestrian zone but Trier mayor Wolfram Leibe said the driver appeared to have gone "on a rampage".